Yet another in-charge VC for BU

Since February 6 this year — after B. Thimme Gowda completed his tenure as vice-chancellor of Bangalore University (BU) — the varsity has had three acting vice-chancellors fill in for the important post. On Wednesday, this number rose to four with the appointment of Sudesh V., Dean, Faculty of Law and Professor, University Law College (ULC). H.N. Ramesh, the former VC in-charge, completed his deanship and handed charge to Professor Sudesh.

Faculty members in the university, however, are upset over the turn of events and say they do not recall an instance like this where a fourth in-charge VC had to take over the running of the university. Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the Chancellor of universities, and Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi have locked horns over the appointment of their choice of VC. The files pertaining to the appointment of VCs of BU and University of Mysore were sent back by the office of the Governor to the Department of Higher Education. “The State government and the Governor must set aside the differences in the interest of the university. While day-to-day activities are being carried out without any problem, it is the development of the university that is suffering,” a senior faculty member said.