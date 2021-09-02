Yeshwantpur RTO road to be widened

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 01:19 IST

The narrow stretch of road in front of Yeshwantpur RTO — a major bottleneck for traffic causing congestion and pile up of vehicles — will be widened, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta announced on Wednesday.

He held a joint inspection with the local MLA and Horticulture Minister Munirathna and Higher Education Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan, who represents the adjoining Malleswaram constituency, which is also affected by the bottleneck.

A senior BBMP engineer said the road connects Mathikere flower and fruits market to Yeshwanthpur Circle and hence is critical for traffic. “It is just nearly 300 metres long, but has two-way traffic. As it is a crucial link road, traffic volumes are high. If widened it will ease a big bottleneck,” he said.

However, earlier proposals to widen the road have not made headway as the road is lined with shops and the RTO.

DPR awaited

Mr. Gupta said the civic body had undertaken some improvements on the road to ease traffic earlier, but it was evidently not enough and the road needed to be widened. “I have directed my officials to come up with a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The widening will be taken up soon and completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.