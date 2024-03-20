Yellow Line and Blue Line of Bengaluru Metro to be linked by travelator and walkway

March 20, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to install a travelator and walkway to facilitate seamless connectivity for commuters between two lines. This initiative is a vital component of its ongoing Phase-II projects, BMRCL officials said.

“Our plan entails the construction of a 250-metre-long skywalk with an integrated travelator to seamlessly connect the Central Silk Board Station on the Yellow Line and the Blue Line. This marks the debut of a travelator within Namma Metro,” a senior BMRCL official said.

The BMRCL plans to transform the Silk Board junction into a bustling transport hub with the establishment of two bus stations, designated pick-up and drop-off bays, and the development of multi-level parking infrastructure in collaboration with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The Central Silk Board junction in the city is infamous for its chronic traffic congestion. Recently, the BMRCL announced that three out of the five ramps under construction at the location are nearing completion, with an expected finish date by the end of May this year.

“Upon completion, the three ramps will enable smooth traffic flow for vehicles originating from the Jayanagar-BTM Layout side, providing convenient access to HSR Layout and Electronics City,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing construction of the 18.82-km metro line linking R.V. Road with Bommasandra, which is the Yellow Line, is expected to commence commercial operations by the end of this year.

This elevated metro route spans 16 stations and intersects with the Green Line at R.V. Road Station and the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital Station. This line incorporates a metro-cum-road flyover stretching 3.13 km from Ragi Gudda to Central Silk Board, strategically designed to alleviate congestion at Central Silk Board Junction. Additionally, the route features five loops and ramps, extending the double-decker flyover towards K.R. Pura and Hosur Road, both of which are currently in the advanced stages of construction.

