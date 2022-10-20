Yellow alert in Bengaluru; rain forecast till October 23

Special Correspondent
October 20, 2022 23:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A worker shifts goods from a flooded shop after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till Friday, and forecast that the city will continue to receive rain till October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city received 60.5 mm of rainfall on October 19-20 night, resulting in inundated roads and damage to property. From October 1 till October 20, the city received 311.5 mm of rainfall.

For the next 48 hours, IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru. A few spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 19 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain is expected in most places in south-interior Karnataka and at many places over coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagaram, and Shivamogga districts of south-interior Karnataka,” the IMD said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app