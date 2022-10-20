Yellow alert in Bengaluru; rain forecast till October 23

A worker shifts goods from a flooded shop after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till Friday, and forecast that the city will continue to receive rain till October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city received 60.5 mm of rainfall on October 19-20 night, resulting in inundated roads and damage to property. From October 1 till October 20, the city received 311.5 mm of rainfall.

For the next 48 hours, IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru. A few spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 19 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain is expected in most places in south-interior Karnataka and at many places over coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagaram, and Shivamogga districts of south-interior Karnataka,” the IMD said in a statement.