Yelahanka gas power plant to be commissioned on September 24, says K.J. George

Karnataka’s first gas-based power plant, the 370-MW Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP), is scheduled to be commissioned on September 24 at Yelahanka, according to Energy Minister K.J. George.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the plant, Mr. George announced at a press conference on Saturday. Established by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), the plant will generate 236.825 MW from a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW from a steam turbine generator, with a total capacity of 370.05 MW. The combined cycle pilot production process has already been completed.

“In 2016, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant. Now, with all work completed, he will inaugurate it,” Mr. George said.

According to a release, the timeline of operations for the Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant began with GAIL supplying gas on February 23. The gas turbine was tested on March 3, running at 700 RPM to ensure proper function before being synchronised to the grid on March 9, with an initial load of 20 MW. On May 30, the steam turbine was prepared and synchronised to the grid, contributing 25 MW alongside the gas turbine’s 17 MW.

“Full load testing of the gas turbine was conducted from June 6 to 7, where it ran continuously for 10 hours at 237 MW. By June 28, the plant operated in combined cycle mode, producing 315 MW. Finally, the plant achieved continuous combined cycle operation at its full capacity of 370 MW on August 8, lasting for 20 hours,” the release added.