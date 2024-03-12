Yelahanka gas power plant compliant with all environmental norms: KPCL

March 12, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following objections by residents of Yelahanka that the trial run of the Yelahanka combined cycle power plant that began recently, has led to noise and air pollution in the area, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) on Tuesday claimed that the plant was compliant with all environmental norms.

KPCL also said that while they have installed several systems to mitigate pollution at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore at the plant, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) was monitoring air, noise, and other indicators real time and the same will be submitted to the Supreme Court.

The apex court allowed the trial run of the plant for six months, during which the KSPCB is tasked with monitoring various pollution indicators.

KPCL conceded that “noise levels are sometimes slightly higher when venting out of steam,” but said this was a short-term and temporary phenomenon.

”We are currently only running the gas turbine, which is why there is some noise. This is only for a temporary period of 30-45 days. As it is a combined cycle plant, once we start running the steam turbine, the noise will reduce, and the steam will also be repurposed in the plant,” Diwakar, Technical Director, KPCL.

“The unit is still in the pre-commissioning stage and operated in the open cycle and noise levels generated during the trial run are within standards. After commissioning the combined cycle, the unit operates in a closed cycle, and noise will be less than 75 decibels per the prescribed standards,” KPCL said in a statement.

The corporation said that they had installed acoustic enclosures to all major rotating equipment, like gas turbine, steam turbine, gas booster compressor etc., to reduce noise pollution and that the KSPCB had commissioned noise measuring instruments at the plant and real-time data was available for the public to see on the KSPCB portal. The KSPCB has also deployed a mobile van to monitor ambient air quality real time.

The KPCL said they had built two tanks of 2.5 acres each inside the 102-acre power plant and were using treated water for power production and had installed a zero liquid discharge system.

