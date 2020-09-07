Yelahanka flyover inauguration on Tuesday

07 September 2020 22:14 IST

It is to be named after Veer Savarkar

The State government has decided to inaugurate the flyover in Yelahanka, which will be named after Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, despite protests from various quarters. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

M. Shivaraju, senior councillor from the opposition Congress, told The Hindu that it was unfortunate that the BJP had turned a blind eye to the opposition. “We had opposed it in the council as well. However, the ruling party slyly approved it. There was no discussion in the council,” he said.

This is the second time the inauguration has been scheduled. Earlier in May, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had scheduled the inauguration, but then postponed the event citing COVID-19 related restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

At the time, many Opposition leaders, including former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, had strongly opposed it. Both of them had taken to social media and demanded that the government rescind its decision and instead name the flyover after a freedom fighter from the State.

Incidentally, on Independence Day, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar unveiled a bronze statue of Savarkar in front of BBMP’s Yediyur complex. While the Congress alleged that the ruling BJP was raking up unnecessary controversy to please the party leadership, the BJP claimed to be honouring a freedom fighter.