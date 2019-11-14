Yediyurappa welcomes ‘future Ministers’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who welcomed 16 of the 17 disqualified MLAs into the BJP on Thursday, assured them that the party “would fulfil all promises made” and went on to address them as “future Ministers”.

He said at the function: “You need not be anxious about fighting elections in the BJP. The party high command is with you.” Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to BJP workers and leaders to set aside differences and work towards the victory of the leaders in the bypolls. “It’s because of their extraordinary sacrifice that there is a BJP government in the State today,” he said.

Most disqualified MLAs joining the BJP and being given party ticket for the bypolls in a matter of hours has given Mr. Yediyurappa a shot in the arm in a party where he has been fighting to assert himself, sources close to him analyse. It can be recalled that it was the Chief Minister who led the efforts to woo MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) and successfully toppled the coalition government. “It was a gamble he took and now the party high command has come around too,” one of his advisers said.

Though galvanising the party behind the MLAs is tough in some constituencies, a confident Chief Minister claimed at the induction ceremony that the party would win all 15 seats and the victorious MLAs would be felicitated in a grand public rally on December 10, a day after the results are declared.