Yediyurappa to visit Delhi on September 17 or 18

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is likely to visit Delhi on September 17 or 18 to confabulate on Cabinet expansion/reshuffle and to discuss the State’s issues with Union Ministers.
Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the issue of Cabinet expansion/reshuffle would figure in talks when he meets BJP president J.P. Nadda. Among other appointments being sought is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss party matters and State issues.
The sources, however, said that whether it will be a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle would be decided based on what the national leaders decide. “It is most likely that the Cabinet may not be expanded/reshuffled before the start of the legislature session on September 21, as the Chief Minister is expected to be in Delhi for three days,” a source said.
Meanwhile, appointments with several Union Ministers have been sought to discuss issues pertaining the railways, road transport, and water resources, among other things.
