Yediyurappa to inaugurate Sevalal birth anniversary fete

The birth anniversary of social reformer Sevalal will be observed at Sooragondanakoppa, a pilgrim centre associated with Lambani/Banjara community on the border of Shivamogga/Davangere districts, from February 13 to 15.

The event is organised by Santha Sevalal Janmashthana Samiti and Karnataka Thaanda Development Corporation. P. Rajeev, Chairman of the Corporation, told presspersons here on Tuesday that, on February 13, a special pooja would be offered at the temple of goddess Mariyamma there and a State-level volleyball tournament would be held to mark the occasion.

He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the birth anniversary programme on February 14 at 2 p.m.. Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry, will be present. On February 15, programmes that highlight the rich culture of Lambani/Banjara community will be held.

Replying to a query he said that the State government has commenced the process of upgrading 3,331 thaandas, the dwelling place of Lambani/Banjara community, into revenue villages.

The revenue village status would result in upgradation of civic amenities at the thaandas and conferring of title deeds for its residents for the land on which they are residing, he added.