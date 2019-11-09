Yediyurappa inaugurates works worth ₹494 crore

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated a slew of development works worth ₹494 crore taken up under the Nagarothana scheme and the Smart City project, at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters on Saturday.

He went over the details of the State government’s plans for the overall development of the city, which he had announced on Wednesday. This includes the establishment of a Bengaluru Mobility Management Authority. Twelve highly congested roads have been identified and bus and cycle lanes will be created on these thoroughfares.

Mr. Yediyurappa claimed that the government was committed to completing the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project by 2022. The second phase of 119-km of Namma Metro network is likely to be completed by October–December 2021. By 2025, the city will have 300 km of metro network, including the third phase of Namma Metro to Hoskote. “We have held detailed discussions on these major development works with the authorities concerned,” he said.

Towards cutting down on water leakage and supplying drinking water to the 110 villages on the outskirts, a ₹1,500-crore project has been drawn up. Water recycling units are being set up Doddabele and Sarakki, he added.

Among the projects inaugurated by the CM were a mixed asphalt unit at Bidarahalli and an underpass at Dr. Muthuraj Junction on the Outer Ring Road. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the CM’s political secretary and Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Housing Minister V. Somanna, Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and his deputy C.R. Ram Mohanraju, and BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar were present on the occasion.