B.S.Yediyurappa flags off train to Karwar from Bengaluru

Karataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday flagged off the Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Vasco Da Gama Express. The introduction of train service between Bengaluru and the coastal cities will reduce travel time.

With this, a long-standing demand of the people living in the coastal districts of the State had been fulfilled, Mr. Yediyurappa said. He also said that the State government would bear 50% of the railway projects in the State that would help in providing more metro lines and services.

Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje were present on the occasion. Ms. Karandlaje said that the new train service between Bengaluru and the coastal districts would reduced the travel time by two and a half hours. Ahead of International International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, the train was handled by woman loco pilots.

Mr. Yediyurappa also also flagged off Train No.06541/06542 Yeshwantpur-Vijayapura-Yeshwantpur Tatkal Special Express with Modern LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches. The train was hitherto running with conventional coaches.