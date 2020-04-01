Yediyurappa donates one year’s salary to CM Relief Fund

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced that he will donate his entire one year’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.
COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Yediyurapa appealed to legislators, Ministers and MPs and officials of the state government to donate funds to the CM Relief Fund.
He appealed to the citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Also read: Coronavirus | Narendra Modi sets up new fund to fight virus
Already several industrialists and prominent citizens have contributed to the CM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.