Yediyurappa donates one year’s salary to CM Relief Fund

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced that he will donate his entire one year’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Yediyurapa appealed to legislators, Ministers and MPs and officials of the state government to donate funds to the CM Relief Fund.

He appealed to the citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Already several industrialists and prominent citizens have contributed to the CM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.