Yedeyur Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy temple becomes the first to have mechanical elephant 

A life-size mechanical elephant was inaugurated at the Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Yediyur, Tumakuru, making it the first Muzrai temple to have the technology.

Named Niranjana, the elephant was presented to the temple by actor Samyukta Hornad and NGOs Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in recognition of the temple’s decision to never own or hire live elephants.

According to a press release from PETA, Niranjana will be used to conduct ceremonies in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay healthy.

H.D. Ranganath, Kunigal MLA, All India Mahila Congress general secretary Sowmya Reddy, and Ms. Hornad inaugurated the ceremony.

Many elephants held captive in temples and other places suffer from extremely painful foot problems and leg wounds due to being chained and standing on concrete for hours on end. Often, they are denied adequate food, water, veterinary care, and any semblance of a natural life. This often creates intense frustration for the animals, and results in conflicts and loss of lives, said the release.

“These compassionate alternatives will allow endangered elephants to live with their families in the wild and are good for humans, too. This won’t take away old cultural traditions – but it will protect elephants from ankuses, which cause pain and misery,” Ms. Hornad said.

According to a 2023 study by Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Karnataka has around 30 elephants with temples and mutts.

“We are delighted to welcome a mechanical elephant to our temple in honour of all the divine creatures who deserve our compassion and respect and yearn to roam the earth free and secure with their loved ones,” said H.S. Mahesh, the temple executive officer.

PETA India has already donated four life-size mechanical elephants to temples in Kerala and Karnataka.

