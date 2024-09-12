GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yedeyur Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy temple becomes the first to have mechanical elephant 

‘Niranjana’ will be used to conduct ceremonies in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay healthy

Published - September 12, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Niranjana, the life-size mechanical elephant at Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy temple

Niranjana, the life-size mechanical elephant at Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy temple | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A life-size mechanical elephant was inaugurated at the Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Yediyur, Tumakuru, making it the first Muzrai temple to have the technology. 

Named Niranjana, the elephant was presented to the temple by actor Samyukta Hornad and NGOs Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in recognition of the temple’s decision to never own or hire live elephants. 

According to a press release from PETA, Niranjana will be used to conduct ceremonies in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay healthy. 

H.D. Ranganath, Kunigal MLA, All India Mahila Congress general secretary Sowmya Reddy, and Ms. Hornad inaugurated the ceremony. 

Many elephants held captive in temples and other places suffer from extremely painful foot problems and leg wounds due to being chained and standing on concrete for hours on end. Often, they are denied adequate food, water, veterinary care, and any semblance of a natural life. This often creates intense frustration for the animals, and results in conflicts and loss of lives, said the release. 

“These compassionate alternatives will allow endangered elephants to live with their families in the wild and are good for humans, too. This won’t take away old cultural traditions – but it will protect elephants from ankuses, which cause pain and misery,” Ms. Hornad said.  

According to a 2023 study by Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Karnataka has around 30 elephants with temples and mutts. 

“We are delighted to welcome a mechanical elephant to our temple in honour of all the divine creatures who deserve our compassion and respect and yearn to roam the earth free and secure with their loved ones,” said H.S. Mahesh, the temple executive officer. 

PETA India has already donated four life-size mechanical elephants to temples in Kerala and Karnataka.  

Published - September 12, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.