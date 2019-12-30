Year-end tourism hit by protests and economic slowdown

Travel enthusiasts, who had set their eyes on exotic domestic and international destinations towards the end of the year, have deferred their plans, reportedly due to the economic slowdown.

Akriti Singh, a working professional, said, “We are thinking twice before buying onions. In this scenario, travel comes last in the list of priorities. It is a costly affair. I would rather spend my New Year by eating out or hanging out with friends than spending on flights, hotels, food, shopping and what not.”

Shamnath Krishnamurthy, owner, Sanman Travels, said, “The number of people who have booked trips with us for New Year has not been great so far. Although we did receive a lot of travel enquires, very few customers booked travel packages.”

With the cost of hotels and flights increasing around this time of the year, some travel enthusiasts have advanced their bookings.

Muskaan, a student, said that her family booked a week-long trip to Dubai before New Year as it cost less. She said, “We’ve always wanted to visit abroad, but looking at the skyrocketing prices of flight tickets, we thought that it would be better to go before the holiday season.”

Safety factor

Many people said safety reasons affected travel plans as there is a risk due to the ongoing unrest in the country.

A travel enthusiast told The Hindu that a group that had planned a visit to north east India was quite scared to go now because of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mahika, a student, who was planning a trip with friends within India, said, “Looking at the current political scenario, I am thinking it is better to avoid travelling now.”

Budget category hit

Those in the tourism industry state that not all sections of society are affected.

Sanjar Imam, president of the Karnataka Tourism Forum, said that tourism in the budget category has gone down while mid and high-end travel has not changed. He said that not only has the volume of tourists reduced, but people who chose to travel are cutting down the number of days they plan to travel.

Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director of KSTDC, said they had seen no impact of the economic slowdown.