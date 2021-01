31 January 2021 07:38 IST

Yakshagana Tapassangha will present Mahamantri Dushtabuddhi, a Yakshagana performance, on January 31 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The play is written by Malekodlu Shambhu Ganapati Bhatta based on Vishaye Kalyana. It will be held at Udayabhanu Kalasangha, near Gavigangadareshwara temple, Gavipuram, Kempegowda Nagar, behind Ramakrishna Mutt. Entry is free.

