Bengaluru

Yakshagana performance on January 31

Yakshagana Tapassangha will present Mahamantri Dushtabuddhi, a Yakshagana performance, on January 31 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The play is written by Malekodlu Shambhu Ganapati Bhatta based on Vishaye Kalyana. It will be held at Udayabhanu Kalasangha, near Gavigangadareshwara temple, Gavipuram, Kempegowda Nagar, behind Ramakrishna Mutt. Entry is free.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 7:39:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/yakshagana-performance-on-january-31/article33705682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY