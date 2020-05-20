‘Yadunandan’ adopted for ₹1 lakh

Yadunandan, the 18-month-old giraffe who came to Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) from Mysuru just a few weeks ago, has been ‘adopted’ by Wing Commander (retd.) G.B. Athri, who donated ₹1,00,000.
While the city was in lockdown in April, the male giraffe was relocated to Bengaluru to give company to BBP’s lone female giraffe, Gowri. Incidentally, Gowri, aged around four years, was also acquired from the Mysuru zoo in April 2018.
In a press release, BBP said that Yadunandan is the first giraffe to be adopted in the history of the BBP. In all, 95 animals have been adopted by 79 people, who have donated a total ₹15.5 lakh.
