Y20 consultation at NIMHANS focuses on youth and mental health

June 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, stressed the need for an integrated and constructive approach for empowerment and development of youth.

Speaking at the Y20 Consultation, held under the theme of “Health, Wellbeing, and Sports,” at NIMHANS, the Minister called for chalking out ways and means to wean the youth away and safeguard them from becoming victims of various addictions.

One of the key topics explored during the consultation was youth behaviour and mental health. The panel discussions delved into various challenges faced by young people and emphasised the importance of providing adequate support and resources for mental health issues. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Youth Affairs, and NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy also spoke.

Role of sports

The role of sports in achieving holistic health was the central theme of the consultation. Panellists highlighted the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of sports, underscoring its potential to contribute to overall well-being. They emphasized the need for increased investment in sporting infrastructure, as well as the importance of fostering a sports culture among the youth.

Technology’s impact on the future of youth health, well-being, and sports was also extensively discussed. The potential of technology to revolutionize healthcare delivery, enhance sports performance, and promote overall well-being was explored.

One of the major highlights of the final day was “Dialogue with Dignitaries”, a meet and greet session, where distinguished leaders and policymakers engaged in an interactive conversation with young delegates.

