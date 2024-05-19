ADVERTISEMENT

X user from Goa arrested for spreading misinformation on social media manipulating Siddaramaiah’s post

Published - May 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police on Sunday arrested an X user from Goa on the charge of spreading misinformation to create enmity between two communities by manipulating a tweet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his social media account on April 27.

Based on a complaint by J. Saravana, member of the Congress, the cyber crime police tracked down the accused, identified as Vinit Naik, at his residence in Goa.

Vinit Naik, who operates his social media account on X under the name ‘BhikuMhatre (Modi’s Family)@MumbaichaDon’ and has posted photographs with top leaders of the BJP, has been charged under sections of the IT Act and under Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) for further investigation.

According to the complaint, he posted an edited clip of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement on reservation of minorities with objectionable comments to create enmity and hatred among different communities and bring a bad name to the Congress.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders objected to the arrest. The BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X: “This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt. We will fight this, both inside courts and outside.”

