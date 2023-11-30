Writers, activists up in arms against police requirement for event details

November 30, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the Bengaluru police denied permission for a solidarity event for Palestine at Ranga Shankara, city-based social activists, writers, actors, and others are up in arms, terming the Siddaramiah-led government a “police government”.

Tagging a copy of the High Grounds police notice issued in September this year to spaces such as Gandhi Bhavan, Ambedkar Bhavan, and Sardar Patel Bhavan, the activists launched an online campaign against the government for “containing the voices of solidarity”.

The police notice has asked the organisers to provide details of the programme and the guests prior to giving the premises on rent. This, according to the notice, will help the police to make the required arrangements to maintain law and order. The notice also stated that the area has houses of many VIPs, and hence, the police have to take precautionary measures.

The notice also warned the management of legal action in case of any law and order issue if they failed to inform the police about the programme.

The High Grounds police, when contacted, said the notice was served to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order. “Earlier, there were instances of fights, law and order issues, and inflammatory speeches delivered to disturb peace in the society,” a police officer said.

“We are following the order which directed us to prepare a report on the programmes conducted in public places and submit a report. There were also instructions for us to take adequate security measures to ensure law and order,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the activists said they are organising a protest to express their “opinion and solidarity for the oppressed people of Palestine.”

“The idea of the protest is to campaign for peace and demand Israel to stop genocide,” a city-based activist who will be part of the protest said.

“We will inform the authorities concerned about the scheduled meeting to be held at Freedom Park on December 2, where several like-minded people will gather to express their solidarity for Palestine. We will follow the guidelines and submit the details of the programme, and there is no question of backing out,” the activist added.