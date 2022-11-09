World’s first 3D printer for implant-grade silicone now at IISc

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 09, 2022 21:05 IST

Prayasta, a city-based startup on Wednesday launched the world’s first 3D printer for implant-grade silicone at the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Prayasta’s specialised 3D printer, Silimac, can directly 3D print implant-grade silicone material to make an implant within the hospital itself. The 3D printing allows personalisation of implants on a one-to-one basis, which not only improves outcomes of the surgeries for the patients but also reduces the average time a surgeon must spend for achieving the same results using standard implants.

3D printed implants that are prepared using Silimac can be personalised not only in terms of shape, size, and contour but also in terms of weight, stiffness, touch and feel making it a complete solution.

Prayasta has also developed a design methodology called Novel Internal Architecture using which they can make breast implants rupture-proof and suturable eliminating the risk of leakage and post-implantation displacements respectively. Although Silimac and Novel Internal Architecture were initially developed to make breast implants, the technology can be extended to other soft tissue implants such as nasal, ear, chin, malar, lip, tracheobronchial, oesophageal, etc. and also to external prostheses for soft tissues,” Prayasta said.

An MoU was signed to formalise this partnership earlier this year.

Prayasta and IISc will work together to accelerate the translation of personalized soft tissue implants from research to hospitals, to test the 3D printability of novel materials in a fast-track mode and also to develop the necessary skills for faster market penetration of 3D printing technology.

