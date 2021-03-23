World Water Day: Cubbon Park rejuvenation project helped recharge up to 100 million litres annually

23 March 2021 07:23 IST

The park has 73 recharge wells while two ponds have been rejuvenated

The 73 recharge wells and rejuvenation of two ponds – Karagada Kunte and a pond behind Wodeyar statue – inside Cubbon Park have helped the lung space in the heart of the city recharge up to 100 million litres annually.

The Cubbon Park rejuvenation project was unveiled by R. Shankar, Minister for Horticulture and Sericulture, on Monday on the occasion of World Water Day. Dedicating the water sustainability project to the city, he said similar efforts should be taken up in other parks and gardens of the Horticulture Department.

Vishwanath Srikantaiah, water expert and founder of BIOME Environmental Trust, in a press release, said: “For long, Cubbon Park has been the connector of old city and Cantonment area, the Vrushabhavathy and the Dakshina Pinakini river systems… By reviving the open wells, digging recharge wells to put flood water into the aquifer and doing this with the assistance of the well-digging community, another bridge has been created between the historic supplier of water, the well and its modern avatar – the recharge well.”

He also said the role of shallow, unconfined aquifer in augmenting the city’s water supply had been highlighted, as had been its role to accept stormwater in percolation ponds and recharge wells, hence, mitigating urban flooding.

V. Ramaprasad, who was a part of the project, said that the ‘Million Recharge Wells’ project was launched in 2017. “We already have 3.5 lakh recharge wells in the city. Many more citizens and institutions should take this up, engage the Bhovi community (well-diggers). This way, we will not just be recharging groundwater, but the project will also become a livelihood programme for the well-digging community,” he said.