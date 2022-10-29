World Stroke Day: NIMHANS organises a slew of awareness events

Kasturba Hospital Manipal observed World Stroke Day by Unveiling the stroke Health awareness Sand Art Sculpture at Malpe Beach in Udupi on October 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To mark the World Stroke Day observed on October 29, NIMHANS organised several screening camps through the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) in Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara and Kolar. Over 1,000 people were screened on Saturday.

A slew of events including training programmes for nurses and other staff, e-poster competition, poster exhibition and other awareness activities were organised throughout the month, said Girish Kulkarni, Professor of Neurology, who is in charge of the Stroke Unit at NIMHANS.

A series of four videos on stroke awareness in Kannada and a stroke exercise booklet were released at a programme organised to mark the day.

Vikram Huded, Chairman, Interventional Neurology Subsection, Indian Academy of Neurology, who is also part of Indian Stroke Association, pointed out that there are not enough neuro-inerventionists in the country to treat stroke patients on time. “For a 30 crore population in the U.S., there are 900 neuro-interventionists whereas in India for 130 crore population we have hardly 250 neuro-interventionists,” he said.

NIMHANS is a stroke ready hospital with a dedicated 24-bed facility for acute and chronic stroke care and management. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced neuroimaging facilities, it offers round the clock services and procedures – including acute stroke interventions like intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy.

A multidisciplinary team, encompassing professionals from various disciplines at NIMHANS, has been working towards providing quality care and support. The team also runs a Specialty Stroke Clinic on 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month.