World Stroke Day: NIMHANS organises a slew of awareness events

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasturba Hospital Manipal observed World Stroke Day by Unveiling the stroke Health awareness Sand Art Sculpture at Malpe Beach in Udupi on October 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark the World Stroke Day observed on October 29, NIMHANS organised several screening camps through the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) in Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara and Kolar. Over 1,000 people were screened on Saturday.

A slew of events including training programmes for nurses and other staff, e-poster competition, poster exhibition and other awareness activities were organised throughout the month, said Girish Kulkarni, Professor of Neurology, who is in charge of the Stroke Unit at NIMHANS.

A series of four videos on stroke awareness in Kannada and a stroke exercise booklet were released at a programme organised to mark the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Huded, Chairman, Interventional Neurology Subsection, Indian Academy of Neurology, who is also part of Indian Stroke Association, pointed out that there are not enough neuro-inerventionists in the country to treat stroke patients on time. “For a 30 crore population in the U.S., there are 900 neuro-interventionists whereas in India for 130 crore population we have hardly 250 neuro-interventionists,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

NIMHANS is a stroke ready hospital with a dedicated 24-bed facility for acute and chronic stroke care and management. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced neuroimaging facilities, it offers round the clock services and procedures – including acute stroke interventions like intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy.

A multidisciplinary team, encompassing professionals from various disciplines at NIMHANS, has been working towards providing quality care and support. The team also runs a Specialty Stroke Clinic on 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app