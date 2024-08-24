World of Microbiome event in Bengaluru

Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd, a microbiome company recently hosted the ‘World of Microbiome’ event to commemorate its 10th anniversary. As the recipient of the prestigious National Startup Award, Leucine Rich Bio has been at the forefront of microbiome research and innovation in the region.

The inaugural ‘World of Microbiome’ event marked a pioneering milestone in the dynamic and rapidly evolving field of microbiome research. It provided a platform for leading experts, doctors, scientists, and entrepreneurs to engage in insightful discussions and share their knowledge on the latest advancements in microbiome research, said a press release.

Prof. Saumitra Das, Chairman of the Microbiology and Cell Biology Department at the Indian Institute of Science, addressed on the importance of genomics and microbiome research in improving scientific knowledge. He emphasized the necessity of strong academic-industry partnerships in addressing today’s critical scientific concerns.