World Milk Day celebrated 

Published - June 06, 2024 07:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru office, and Indian Dairy Association-South Zone (IDA-SZ), Bengaluru, in collaboration with other organisations celebrated World Milk Day 2024 by organizing a one-day national seminar on ‘Quality Compliance’ at, ICAR-NDRI premises in Adugodi on June 3. 

As many as 98 registered delegates and representatives from ICAR-NDRI, ICAR-NIANP, BIS, FSSAI, Karnataka Milk federation, Dodla dairy, Malabar Milk Union, incubates, and students attended the seminar. 

Pertinent issues related to the theme of World Milk Day 2024 and quality compliance were discussed by the eminent speakers at the seminar. Arindam Dhali, Head, SRS of ICAR-NDRI, in his address, said India is a leading milk-producing country in the world. However, India exports are <1% of the total dairy trade. Quality compliance is one of the factors that boosts-up the export and to strengthen the economy of the country.

Vijayaveeran K., Scientist-E/Director and Head, Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru, spoke about the BIS Conformity assessment scheme for milk and milk products.

