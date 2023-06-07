ADVERTISEMENT

World Environment Day | Prison inmates in Bengaluru to make eco-friendly plates and cups

June 07, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Central prison has now got a unit to manufacture eco-friendly plates and cups from arecanut leaves

The Hindu Bureau

High Court of Karnataka Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale led members of the legal fraternity in celebrating World Environment Day at Bengaluru Central prison by launching a unit to manufacture eco-friendly plates and cups from arecanut leaves, on June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

The High Court of Karnataka Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale led members of the legal fraternity of Bengaluru city in celebrating World Environment Day at Bengaluru Central prison by launching a unit to manufacture eco-friendly plates and cups from arecanut leaves. The unit, which has three new machines for production of plates and cups, will be operated by prisoners.

“Setting up a unit to manufacture eco-friendly plates and cups is a good sign of promoting eco-friendly practices and saying no to plastic,” said Chef Justice Varale after inaugurating the unit.

The Chief Justice appreciated the handloom unit in the prison. He appealed to Vivek Subba Reddy, president of Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, to join hands with the jail authorities to distribute uniforms manufactured in the prison to government schools. 

The Chief Justice planted a coconut sapling in the prison premises. He tasted some of the bakery products prepared by prisoners in the bakery unit of the prison.

He called upon the prisoners to make the best use of the skills learnt in the prison by converting them into life skills.

CONNECT WITH US