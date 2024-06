Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, along with former president of India Ramnath Kovind and his family, planted a Cassia fistula sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day at the Raj Bhavan premises on Wednesday.

During the event, Mr. Gehlot appealed to people to plant saplings and nurture, as their contribution to protect the environment.

