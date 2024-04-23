April 23, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The ‘Koti Vruksha Abhiyana’, a massive plantation drive under Minister M. B. Patil, Ministry of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure has successfully planted 1.30 crore trees in Vijayapura, Karnataka, in collaboration with the local forest departments and NGOs since its inception in 2015.

During FY2021-22, the Koti Vruksha Abhiyan succeeded in achieving its ambitious goal of planting one crore trees, by disseminating over 80 lakh saplings to farmers and the subsequent planting of over 50 lakh trees across over 100 block plantations, encompassing 5,000 hectares of land within the district.

Notably, Vijayapur now houses one of the largest urban forest plantations, with over 60,000 saplings planted on over 600 acres on the city’s outskirts.

This initiative not only aims to revive the once-arid landscape of the district but also to empower the local farmers in the region through the distribution of these saplings at 90% subsidised rates – incentivising farmers to cultivate sustainable farming and living practices, said a release.

Commending the success of the drive so far, M.B. Patil noted, “The collaborative efforts of all agents – from field workers and guards, farmers, and the District Forest Officers, over the past eight years are the true torchbearers of this project. Through this initiative, not only did we aim to erudite farmers on the significance of the cause by encouraging the plantation drive through subsidised rates of saplings, but also ensure maintain the plant death rate to a minimum of 2%, a substantial feat considering Vijayapura’s complex topography.”

“By ensuring sustainable planting techniques via solar-driven drip irrigation for each plant, the cooperative determination has enabled self-sustainability across the entire plantation. As we continue to enhance our efforts in the region, the next phase of the plantation drive aims to build one of the largest man-made block plantations around the village of Mamadapur, aiming to plant 2 lakh saplings in a single-block plantation – with 1 lakh saplings to be planted by the end of 2024, covering a total area of 626 hectares,” he further added.

The substantial contribution of the partnering NGOs, such as the Society for Protection of Plants and Animals (SPPA), in particular, further enabled the drive’s successful operations by raising awareness about the campaign in the rural region – by educating over 8,000 rural students in the district via a myriad of interactive campaigns/activities, such as building/making bird feeders.

Dhruv Patil, President of the SPPA, said, “We have witnessed immense progress in the region’s wildlife and environment only over a span of five years, with the forest cover of the district – which was the lowest in the state – improving from 0.17% to 0.24%. Further, wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists have already documented over 185 species of birds residing in these plantations, while even acting as home to migratory species. Significant reduction in temperatures have also been witnessed, with the district enjoying the season’s first spell of rains, while the state met with soaring temperatures.”

