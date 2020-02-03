World Cancer Day: Kidwai to have a block for those who can afford to pay more

The State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology will soon start a speciality block exclusively for patients who can afford to pay higher than the existing charges in the hospital. This is to create a revenue-generating model that will help in funding and improving treatment facilities for the poor.

The proposed block will have all diagnostic and treatment facilities under one roof. Services in this block will be provided at double the existing charges.

Institute Director C. Ramachandra told The Hindu on Monday that the institute’s Finance Committee and Governing Council had approved the proposal. “We are planning to start work by March. The ₹30-crore project will include air-conditioned deluxe wards and separate nursing stations,” he said.

“Most people find it difficult to afford cancer treatment in private hospitals. Although they want to avail treatment in our institute, the long queues and subsequent wait makes it inevitable for them to go to private hospitals. This new block will be for patients who are willing to pay higher than the existing government hospital charges. While treatment in this block will be on par with private hospitals and specialists will visit patients in the wards, the charges will be far less than what is charged in private hospitals,” the doctor said.

“There is an impression that government hospitals are meant for the poor. We have the best equipment and with a little facelift, our facilities will be on par with corporate hospitals,” he said.

Cancer incidence on the rise

While doctors are seeing an increase in incidence of cancer, the highest rise is in cases of breast cancer. The fact that more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer is a worrisome trend, said Dr. Ramachandra, who is a breast cancer specialist.

“The incidence of breast cancer was 26 per one lakh people till a few years ago. Now it has gone up to 34 per one lakh people. This trend is more prevalent among younger women in urban areas,” he said.

“While hormonal imbalance is one of the causes, late marriages, late conception, early menarche and menopause are also contributing factors,” he added.