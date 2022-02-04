World Cancer Day 2022: Main areas of concern for males, females

Bengaluru

04 February 2022 16:32 IST

State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology organises screening camp in Bengaluru

February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day. Cancer is a generic term for a large group of diseases that can affect any part of the body. One defining feature of cancer is the rapid creation of abnormal cells that grow beyond their usual boundaries, and which can then invade adjoining parts of the body and spread to other organs.

To mark the day, the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology organised a screening camp at Uttarahalli Public Health Centre in Bengaluru.

According to the Institute, the COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on cancer care facility with a significant reduction in the number of registrations, diagnosis and treatment.

According to data from the institute, there was a 29% reduction in 2020 compared to 2019 in terms of new registrations. Follow-up visits were down 26%, the number of surgeries reduced by 42%. The number of radiotherapy fractions delivered fell by 14.5% and chemotherapy treatment by 38%.

While a similar trend was observed in 2021, the scenario was a little better.

In Karnataka, an average of 78,381 new cases of cancer are being diagnosed every year as per population-based cancer registries.

The leading sites of cancer in males are lung (10.1%), stomach (6.9%) and prostate (6.4%). In females, the leading sites are breast (27.9%), cervix (12%) and ovary (6.4%).

Thanks to advances in medical technology, cancer can be cured. And, early detection plays a big role in quick recovery.