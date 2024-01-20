GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on trade receivable discounting system held

January 20, 2024 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of MSME, in partnership with the Department of Industries and Commerce, GoK, organised the regional Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) workshop for Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Pondicherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Island on January 12 in Bengaluru.

According to an official release, the objective of the workshop was to unlock the potential of the TReDS platform for MSMEs and showcase the wide use cases and best practices of other States.

Guest of honour, Vinamra Mishra, Director, Ministry of MSME, briefed the audience on the various initiatives being undertaken under the RAMP programme.

