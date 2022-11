A file photo of singer Archana Udupa who will be conducting the workshop | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted singer Archana Udupa will conduct a three-day online workshop titled Aarohan from November 11 for those who want to fine-tune their singing skills.

Ms. Udupa said that three songs from three different genres would be taught over the period of the workshop. They are a classical-based film song, a light-hearted but tough song, and a Sufi composition. For details and registration, contact 9902889727.