‘Working class finds BMTC fares too high’

A survey conducted by the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) on mobility among the working class, mainly street vendors, domestic workers, pourakarmikas, security staff, construction workers and garment workers, found that fare pricing remains an issue. The respondents said that BMTC bus fares are too high when compared to other modes of transport, including private buses, maxi cab services, share autos and two-wheelers.

Around 80% of the people surveyed found the bus fares too high while 41% of non-bus users said they would shift to public buses if fares were reduced. The survey revealed that commuters spend 21% of their earnings on commuting, of which 15% was spent on bus fares and the rest on first- and last-mile connectivity.

The sample size, however, was small — only 95 — when compared to the lakhs of people using BMTC buses every day.

Vinay K. Sreenivasa of the Vedike said the purpose of the survey was to present an overview of the state of public transport.

Further, the survey reveals that 17.3% commuters used BMTC because it was convenient while 5.8% used it because it was affordable and safe. The BMTC should focus on increasing the percentage of commuters who use its services for convenience, affordability and safety, said the Vedike.

They have urged the government to set up a fare stabilisation fund to help BMTC reduce fares significantly, and grant funds to purchase 3,000 more buses this year as well as ensure the fleet is doubled in two years. It has also demanded that the bus priority lane be extended to high-density corridors, and consult commuters’ groups on the budget.

“The government consults stakeholders of various sectors before the budget, but does not consult anyone who uses public transport. Hence, we conducted a survey whose results will be submitted to the government,” said Mr. Sreenivasa.