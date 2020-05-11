Workers worried over piles of discarded masks, gloves at dry waste collection centres

Waste pickers running Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) are a worried lot these days, as the waste arriving at their centres is flooded with used and discarded masks. Using masks has been made mandatory in all public places to fight COVID-19 pandemic. As they are forced to segregate waste and pick these masks, waste-pickers are exposed to the risk of contracting the infection.

“Every day, we are getting thousands of masks, used tissue paper, and gloves in the dry waste we are collecting from households. We are forced to segregate these potentially hazardous material putting us at risk of COVID-19,” said Mansoor, a waste picker who runs the DWCC at Pattabhiramnagar, ward number 168.

Hasiru Dala, which works with waste pickers, has been distributing masks and gloves to be used during work. “We have been creating awareness among waste-pickers to use gloves for many years now, but to little success. COVID-19 has brought about a behavioural change in them, which we hope stays post the crisis as well,” said Nalini Sekhar of Hasiru Dala.

Many centres closed

However, despite using masks and gloves during work, concerns of contracting COVID-19 while handling such waste remain. “Many waste pickers have shut down the DWCCs as they were fearing contracting the infection. While lack of transport facilities during the lockdown was the trigger, dry waste being inundated by masks is also one of the reasons why they are hesitant to reopen,” said A. Krishna, a waste picker managing a DWCC at Domlur, ward number 112.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued clear instructions on the disposal of masks. “Facial masks and gloves used by households and commercial establishments should be properly handed over to waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary waste,” BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar’s order on April 30, making masks mandatory in public spaces, states.

D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said they were trying to create awareness and at the same time, impose penalties for non-segregation.

However, citizens seem to be not following the guidelines and throwing masks and gloves in the dry waste bin. “We have been trying to create awareness when we go to collect waste, to little success. People are considering masks, gloves, and tissue paper dry waste. They seem unempathetic to the fact that we will be forced to handle them risking our health,” said Mr. Mansoor.