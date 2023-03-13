Workers involved in transport of solid waste stage protest

March 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of workers involved in transportation of solid waste, including drivers, helpers, loaders and cleaners, staged a protest at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office on Monday, seeking complete abolition of the exploitative contract system and to provide permanent jobs to all the workers.

The workers also sought that the recommendations of the IPD Salappa Committee Report be implemented with immediate effect. In case of failure to initiate any further action towards abolition of contract system, the workers threatened to go on indefinite strike from March 20.

“When the pourakarmikas struck work in July 2022, the State government assured that the pourakarmikas across the State would be made permanent, whereas the drivers, helpers, loaders and cleaners who transport solid waste would be brought under the direct payment system, except those in Bengaluru. Against this obvious discrimination of workers, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) had raised concerns and demanded that the workers in BBMP who are being heavily exploited under the contract system also be brought under the direct payment system. An assurance was made that the same would be considered by the government, but no progress has been made thus far,” said a release.

The workers, under the aegis of BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha and Karmika Samrakshana Trade Union, presented a memorandum with their demands to the Joint Commissioner, who assured to look into the demands of the workers.