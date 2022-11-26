Worker killed, another injured as cement slab falls on them during digging work for BWSSB sanitary line

November 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

After digging up the road, the two workers had dumped the debris and mud on either side of the trench. The slab, lying on top of the them mud, slipped and fell on top of the workers

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when a cement slab fell on them in Kengeri on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Chalapathy Perumalappa, 25, from Mulbagal, Kolar. Muniyappa, 45, who was buried under the stone slab and debris, was rescued.

According to the police, the two persons, along with others, were hired as daily wage labourers by a contractor to lay a sanitary line for the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Around 3 p.m., they dug up the public road and dumped the debris and mud on either side of the trench. The stone slab, lying on top of the mud, slipped and fell on them. The two were stuck under the stone slab and were buried, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Others rushed to their rescue and with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel, pulled the duo and shifted them to hospital, where the doctors declared Chalapathy as brought dead.

Kengeri police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the contractor and further investigations are on. The two workers had not been provided any safety gear nor they had taken any precautionary measures an eventuality, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US