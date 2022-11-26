  1. EPaper
Worker killed, another injured as cement slab falls on them during digging work for BWSSB sanitary line

After digging up the road, the two workers had dumped the debris and mud on either side of the trench. The slab, lying on top of the them mud, slipped and fell on top of the workers

November 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when a cement slab fell on them in Kengeri on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Chalapathy Perumalappa, 25, from Mulbagal, Kolar. Muniyappa, 45, who was buried under the stone slab and debris, was rescued.

According to the police, the two persons, along with others, were hired as daily wage labourers by a contractor to lay a sanitary line for the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Around 3 p.m., they dug up the public road and dumped the debris and mud on either side of the trench. The stone slab, lying on top of the mud, slipped and fell on them. The two were stuck under the stone slab and were buried, the police said.

Others rushed to their rescue and with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel, pulled the duo and shifted them to hospital, where the doctors declared Chalapathy as brought dead.

Kengeri police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the contractor and further investigations are on. The two workers had not been provided any safety gear nor they had taken any precautionary measures an eventuality, the police said.

