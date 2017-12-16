Worker dies in rubble collapse at MS Building

A labourer working at a repair site in MS Building here died after construction rubble came crashing down on him. Kuppaiah Chinnaswamy, 45, was one of the workers repairing Room 407 on the fourth floor in the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture in MS Building.
According to the police, Construction of a partition wall had just been completed and the workers were clearing the rubble. Around 4.10 p.m., when Chinnaswamy was busy at the site, a part of the rubble fell on him and he sustained grievous head injuries. He was immediately rushed to Bowring Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Chinnaswamy, from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, lived in Uttarahalli. He is survived by his wife and two children.
The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case of negligence against the contractor Arunachalam, under Section 304(A) of the IPC.
