Work with the people, not just for the people: Prakash and Mandakini Amte

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte, noted social workers and Ramon Magsaysay awardees, said that lakhs of Adivasis do not possess any document, even birth certificates, but have lived in the country from a far longer time than most other people have.

“Adivasis means moolavasis of the land. They have been residing here for the longest time. We have to think of them, their welfare and upliftment,” they said. The comment was made in the context of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

They were speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the conversation at ‘Samvad’, hosted by the students of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B).

Prakash Baba Amte urged the audience to ‘work with the people, not just for the people’. “There are over 10 crore tribals in our country who are still illiterate, unemployed and who struggle for even two meals a day. Their welfare and development is much more important than portraying ourselves as ‘vishwa guru’. We cannot become a `vishwa guru’ until we bring them all up,” he later said.

Mr. Amte said that compassion and integrity had a strong impact on society. “Keeping the prevalant economic divide in the country in mind, one has to work for the betterment of society. It is with this conviction and commitment that one has to serve society,” he said.

The couple said that they knew no caste or religion. “Humanity is our religion,” they said.