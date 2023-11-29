ADVERTISEMENT

Work three shifts a day, start more English medium schools: Narayana Murthy’s tips to make Bengaluru better 

November 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Mr. Murthy, talking to Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, during a fireside chat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, also spoke about the importance of quick political decisions in the growth of a city

The Hindu Bureau

NR Narayana Murthy | Photo Credit: Deepak KR

N.R. Narayana Murthy, cofounder of Infosys, suggested that there is a need to improve the infrastructure in the city with alacrity. He was speaking on the first day of Bengaluru Tech Summit. 

“Completion of metro to Electronic City and other parts of the city where there are more number of companies must be taken up on priority... People in those infrastructure industries must work three shifts,” he said, adding that he has noticed people working two shifts in other countries with high aspirations.  

“We want to be better than them. So, ask people what are the requirements they need to work three shifts,” he said. 

ALSO READ
Why Narayana Murthy is wrong about the 70-hour work week

Mr. Murthy, talking to Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, during a fireside chat, also spoke about the importance of quick political decisions in the growth of a city and the need to have more English medium schools in the city.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I found that during my 30 years as the CEO and executive chairman of Infosys that the maximum percentage of local people you can employ in an industry like software services is about 60%. It means that the remaining talent will inevitably come from other states and a small percentage from developed countries.” 

“So, the first task a good public governance system should do for Bengaluru to become even stronger is to provide total freedom to start English medium schools,” he said noting that if such actions came from the leaders, India will catch up with China and hopefully overtake the neighbour one day. 

ALSO READ
Putting Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour work week’ idea into perspective | Data

Mr. Murthy also suggested that when the government provided subsidies it should ensure that the receiver provides something in return for the betterment of the society. 

“If you are providing free electricity, tell them we want to see the percentage attendance in schools going up by say 20%...There should be a contribution of citizen also to make our society better. While I’m not against free services, I think we should expect something in return from the receivers so that they take a slightly bigger responsibility to make their own future generation better,” he said.  

Mr Murthy also recommended political parties, intellectuals, academicians and corporate leaders to come together to think of practical solutions that can push up the foreign direct investments. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US