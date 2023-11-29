Work three shifts a day, start more English medium schools: Narayana Murthy’s tips to make Bengaluru better 

November 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

N.R. Narayana Murthy, cofounder of Infosys, suggested that there is a need to improve the infrastructure in the city with alacrity. He was speaking on the first day of Bengaluru Tech Summit.

“Completion of metro to Electronic City and other parts of the city where there are more number of companies must be taken up on priority... People in those infrastructure industries must work three shifts,” he said, adding that he has noticed people working two shifts in other countries with high aspirations.

“We want to be better than them. So, ask people what are the requirements they need to work three shifts,” he said.

Mr. Murthy, talking to Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, during a fireside chat, also spoke about the importance of quick political decisions in the growth of a city and the need to have more English medium schools in the city.

“I found that during my 30 years as the CEO and executive chairman of Infosys that the maximum percentage of local people you can employ in an industry like software services is about 60%. It means that the remaining talent will inevitably come from other states and a small percentage from developed countries.”

“So, the first task a good public governance system should do for Bengaluru to become even stronger is to provide total freedom to start English medium schools,” he said noting that if such actions came from the leaders, India will catch up with China and hopefully overtake the neighbour one day.

Mr. Murthy also suggested that when the government provided subsidies it should ensure that the receiver provides something in return for the betterment of the society.

“If you are providing free electricity, tell them we want to see the percentage attendance in schools going up by say 20%...There should be a contribution of citizen also to make our society better. While I’m not against free services, I think we should expect something in return from the receivers so that they take a slightly bigger responsibility to make their own future generation better,” he said.

Mr Murthy also recommended political parties, intellectuals, academicians and corporate leaders to come together to think of practical solutions that can push up the foreign direct investments.

