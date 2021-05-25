‘Work overtime, but not given even minimum wage’

Study of working conditions of those conducting last rites of COVID-19 victims reveals bitter truths

A study of working conditions of those conducting the last rites of COVID-19 victims in the city has revealed that they work with inadequate safety gear, are exposed to health hazards, and do not get even the minimum wage though they work overtime.

When All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) visited 26 crematoriums and burial grounds during May 4-8, most crematorium and burial ground workers handling COVID-19 victims were not wearing PPE kits or gloves. The civic body had not given them basic safety gear, sanitisers and soaps.

“Not only that, they are not provided free COVID-19 testing at regular intervals or vaccines on a priority basis, considering that they are frontline workers,” the study notes.

The study, ‘Dignity Disposed’, recommends that the civic body provide adequate safety gear, conduct periodic testing and vaccinate all crematorium workers and their families on a priority basis immediately.

The problem of wages continues to persist. There is a near total absence of any statutory benefit, it says.

“Wages are paid very arbitrarily, once in three months, once in six months and sometimes even up to a year. They are paid at rates ranging from ₹1,000 a month to ₹10,500 a month. The minimum wages of ₹13,132.60 is not paid to the workers, and the Minimum Wages Act is blatantly contravened. The workers are mostly dependent on the largesse of families who perform the last rites of their loved ones. In complete violation of all labour laws, leave, ESI, PF, bonus, gratuity... all of these have been denied,” the study notes, recommending regular pay of at least minimum wages and all other benefits immediately.

Meanwhile, with the death toll rising due to the pandemic, workers at crematoria and burial grounds are stretched and working overtime, taking a break of just a few hours a day, but not paid for the overtime. The study recommends an overtime pay and a risk allowance as well.

It also recommends formation of a committee to make “recommendations to overhaul the manner of functioning of crematoriums and cemeteries, in a manner that ensures dignity, health and wages for these workers, and enables their children to move out of the caste-based occupation”.