Work order issued for redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Station as ‘world class terminal’

December 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The South Western Railway (SWR) has issued work order for redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment station into a “world class terminal.” Whopping ₹480 crore will be spent for the redevelopment of more than 150-year-old station. The station will be redeveloped in 36 months.

As per the plan, the redeveloped station will have 216-metre wide fully air conditioned concourse, segregated arrival and departure points, ground plus five multi-level parking, roof plaza over platforms for commercial activities such as retail outlets, food courts, infotainment zone and others. Other amenities include Divyang-friendly station with braille maps, ramps, lifts and subway for the convenience of differently-abled passengers promoting ‘ease of access’. There are also plans to provide multi-modal integration with city bus transportation, proposed suburban rail network and others.

Chief PRO of the SWR Aneesh Hegde said that the project is being executed on EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) mode on a ‘turnkey’ basis under which the single agency is responsible for planning, procurement and execution of all the aspects of the project.

₹45 crore for remodeling the yard at Cantonment station

In the first phase, the SWR has already taken up remodeling of the yard to enhance the operational capacity of the station. By the end of February 2023, four additional platforms and three additional lines will be available. The SWR maintains enhanced infrastructure that will help in running more train services from the point and help to decongest KSR Bengaluru station. The remodeling of the yard would cost ₹45 crore.

“The remodelled yard would be integrated with the quadrupled section between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield. The yard will also be integrated with the suburban railway network for the facilitation of seamless mass transportation. Further, a foot overbridge is being constructed which would connect Borebank Road to Netaji Road for the convenience of passengers/pedestrians,” states the release.

Widening of the road

Considering future expansion of the station, the SWR has decided to divert and widen the existing road in front of the station from the existing 15 metre to 24 metre. “Diversion and widening of the road will accommodate more traffic once the redeveloped station becomes operational,” said the official. The BBMP has given its consent for diversion and widening of the road.

Existing structure will be preserved

The official said that the existing structure of the Cantonment Station which has heritage value will be preserved. This station had started operations in the 1860s with the commencement of railway services on the Bangalore Cantonment – Jolarpettai line. The SWR will study the condition of the existing structure prior to taking up future construction works. The architectural elevation/façade attempts to capture the spirit of Bengaluru. Proposed sine-waves roof of the façade to signify the concept of motion/progress with the aid of technology, the pillars supporting the roof have the shape of a flower at the location where they join the roof signifying Bengaluru as the ‘garden city’. Further, the horizontal structure linking different pillars are in the shape of a flute depicting ‘harmony’: the harmonious blend of technology in garden city, or the harmonious blend of growth along with the concept of preserving the beauty of garden city,” states the release. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the project in June.