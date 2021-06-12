‘Work on Shivananda Circle steel flyover on track’

The 493-metre-long overpass at Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru is supported by 16 pillars.

Bengaluru

12 June 2021 23:52 IST

Pending issues at the construction site resolved, says Gaurav Gupta

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, after an inspection on Saturday, said that pending issues at the construction site of the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle had been resolved.

The 493-metre-long overpass is supported by 16 pillars, of which 15 pillars have already been completed. However, a pillar work had not been completed due to a 700-mm water pipeline that needed to be shifted. Now, the pipeline has been replaced and the pillar work is in progress, said the BBMP in a press release.

The service road under the flyover area where the construction work is completed must be opened to the public, said Mr. Gupta. “The road needs to be repaired on both sides of the flyover. After the road is repaired, it will be open to the public in a phased manner without causing any inconvenience to the people,” stated the release.

