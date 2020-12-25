Work on four major roads in Bengaluru to be completed by month-end

Bengaluru

25 December 2020 02:03 IST

Road development work taken up on Raj Bhavan Road, Race Course Road, Nehru Planetarium Road and Hayes Road by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. will be completed by end of the month; and work on 10 other roads will be completed in January 2021, said Gaurav Gupta, administrator, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

On Thursday, Mr. Gupta, accompanied by Rajendra Cholan, BSCL managing director, and other officials inspected Dickenson Road, Kamraj Road, Halasoor Road, Commercial Street, Raj Bhavan Road and Nehru Planetarium Road.

Advertising

Advertising

He directed officials to issue notices and levy penalties on contractors if there is any delay in completing the work. He said that 36 roads in the Central Business District are being developed as per TenderSURE norms by BSCL. These works should be completed as per deadlines to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced.

Shifting of utilities seems to be one of the main reasons for the delay in completing work on many stretches. Mr. Gupta directed officials said this should be dealt with on priority soon after permission to take up work is granted.

Later, he reviewed the progress of various works taken up in Chikpete and surrounding areas. Officials were directed to clear blockages in the drains by deploying silt and tractors wherever necessary, apart from preparing a map of underground drainage, raja kaluve and road side drains network of the area.

The traffic police has now accorded permission to take up development of Avenue Road. Now, alternate route maps will be drawn up and work will be taken up in stretches.