‘Work on Avenue Road to be completed in 10 months’

The work on the narrow but busy Avenue Road, which is being developed as per the TenderSURE model under Smart City Mission, will be completed in the next 10 months, civic commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said while inspecting the ongoing road projects. The work was taken up in mid-January this year.

He said the road is just over one kilometre long, but work will be taken up in three phases of around 300 metres each, to avoid loss of business to traders. The BBMP also hopes that the phased work will mitigate traffic snarls as it is a major connecting road in the old pete area. Work on the first phase is being carried out presently.

Traders at Avenue Road raised the problem of excessive dust as a result of the work. They also requested him to ensure the road level was not above the level of shops as this may cause flooding during rains. “Care has been taken to ensure the road level is below the shop level. I have also instructed officers to sprinkle water twice a day to mitigate dust in the area,” said Mr. Prasad.