Work on asphalting Sirsi Circle flyover to begin soon

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be asphalting the Sirsi Circle flyover soon.

The 2.65-km flyover, also known as Bala Gangadhara Swami flyover, needs to be resurfaced as the asphalt layer has worn off. The BBMP has completed asphalting on one side of the flyover. However, the work stalled and asphalting of the other part could not be taken up.

On Friday, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar inspected the flyover, along with Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda and senior BBMP officials.

According to a communiqué here, the officials discussed the need to divert traffic so that work could be completed soon. The traffic police have been asked to draw up a plan to divert traffic within four days’ time. The BBMP will then take up work on the flyover. Contractors had been directed to complete the asphalting work within a month.

The Commissioner has said that priority should be given to minimising inconvenience to motorists. Officials have been instructed to ensure there are caution lights and proper barricades erected.

The BBMP officials said the asphalting of the entire flyover, including the four loops, was estimated at ₹4.3 crore. The existing asphalt surface is milled, following which an asphalt seal pad of 3 mm thickness is laid, over which a 40 mm thick layer of bituminous asphalt is put, the officials said.

After inspecting Sirsi Circle flyover, the officials inspected the Dasappa Hospital area. During the inspection, it was suggested that a multi-level parking facility be built on BBMP’s vacant land, near the Indira Canteen kitchen in Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward.