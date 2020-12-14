Wonderla visitors protest after being denied entry

Hundreds of people who had booked tickets to visit the amusement park Wonderla in Bidadi started venting their ire after they arrived at the gates only to be denied entry. “The district administration had instructed the management of the park to shut down operations as the licence had expired, but did not inform visitors about this,” said a senior police officer.
The management had taken the bookings from customers. The situation got increasingly tense as hundreds of people gathered outside the park demanding their money back and compensation for the trip made. “We have travelled four hours and paid money to visit Wonderla,” said one protester, demanding that he be refunded immediately.
The management tried to reason with them and asked for seven days to refund the amount, but people were in no mood to listen. “I have come all the way from Madikeri with my family after booking the tickets. The staff of the amusement park did not tell me anything but are now saying that they cannot operate,” said an angry businessman.
The police were deployed to maintain law and order and bring the situation under control, S. Girish, Superintendent of Police, Ramnagar said. “Until the amusement park renews its licence, it will not be allowed to open its doors to the public,” he added.
