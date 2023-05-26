Women’s Vice Chancellors and Leaders Conclave kickstarts at MAHE 

May 26, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The two-day Women’s Vice Chancellors and Leaders Conclave designated Women in Higher Education for Enabling Leadership (WHEEL) kickstarted on Friday at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Yelahanka. Attended by over 50 women delegates, all leading in their respective fields, the event marked the release of the Draft Charter of Recommendations to be submitted to Women 20 (W20), subject to further recommendations through discussions.

The charter is divided into five key recommendations: Women and Higher Education, Women and Labour Force Participation, Women and Skill Development, Women and Care Work, and Women in Leadership.

Sandhya Purecha, Chair of W20 India, spoke about the importance of honing the technical and digital skills of women to lead to economic empowerment. “Because the problems faced by women when participating in the labour force are multi-faceted and literacy alone cannot translate into employment”, she said.

Women from various sectors and experiences came together to make this event a vital step towards women’s empowerment.